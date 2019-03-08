Chance to get up close and personal with the Tour de Yorkshire trophies in Hunmanby next week

The public will get the chance to see the Tour de Yorkshire trophies up close and personal next week, when they come to the area.

The men and women's trophies will be heading to three different locations across the borough of Scarborough for both private and public showings.

They will be on display for public viewing at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby, on Tuesday (March 12) from 2pm until 3pm.

Everyone is welcome, cyclists and non-cyclists, to come along to see the trophies, hear more about them and have their pictures taken with them against the backdrop of the distillery, which is currently producing Yorkshire’s first ever single malt whisky.

The trophies' tour, which has been an annual fixture in the borough since Scarborough was first chosen as a host town for the Tour de Yorkshire in 2015, will also be making private visits to Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre C of E VC Primary School in Whitby and the Yorkshire Bank Bike Library in Scarborough’s old Dean Road prison.

This year’s tour around the borough will be jointly hosted by Scarborough Borough Council, North Yorkshire County Council and Tour de Yorkshire organisers, Welcome to Yorkshire.

The gold-plated trophies were designed and made by hand at world leading trophy makers Thomas Fattorini Ltd. The trophies will be transported to each venue in one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s branded cars, complete with the iconic yellow ‘Y’ attached to the roof.