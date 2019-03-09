Chance to join lambing time

Humble Bee Farm is preparing for its first Lambing and Calving Open Day.

On Sunday 24 March there will be two opportunities (11am and 3pm) to visit the lambing barn and hear farmer John Warters describe how busy lambing season can be.

Guests can book a place via the Eventbrite website https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lambing-calving-at-humble-bee-farm-tickets.

Julia Warters, co-owner of Humble Bee Farm, said: “Lambing and calving is one of our busiest times of year here at Humble Bee.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to our farm for this rare opportunity to learn about a key time in the farming year.

“We will also give visitors the chance to see our glamping accommodation and we also have a small children’s play area.

“This event is part of our ongoing commitment to offering one of the best experiences for visitors to our site.”