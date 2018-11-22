Chance to take on chilly challenge at Lions New Year’s Dip

Registration is open now for Scarborough Lions Club’s annual New Year’s Day Dip, which takes place on South Bay beach near the lifeboat house (opposite Scarborough Rowing Club).

The Lions event attracts around 100 entrants each year and is a highlight of the town’s festive calendar, attracting thousands of spectators.

The event sees intrepid dippers brave the icy chills of the wintry North Sea, while helping to raise funds for charitable causes.

Many turn up in fancy dress on the day with the best on show earning a prize.

The day will kick off at 10.30am as registration begins in the Rowing Club bar area, before registration is closed at 12.15pm. The dippers will then make their way to the sea.

A Lions spokesman said: “Registration and Sponsor Forms are available by emailing aldeacon2004@yahoo.co.uk and they will be sent through for printing off as many as required by the individual or group.”