Chanticleer Singers set to perform festive concerts

The Chanticleer Singers will break with tradition when it delivers one of its Christmas concerts in the afternoon.

The concert takes place at St Peter’s Church, Norton, at 2pm this Saturday (16 December).

The performance is timed in the afternoon to avoid dark nights and make travel easier.

It will feature a wide range of celebratory Christmas music, congregation carols, organ pieces and readings.

At the end of the concert the choir will join the audience for drinks and mince pies.

A concert is also being held at St Mary’s Church, Old Malton, tomorrow (Friday 15 December) at 7.30pm.

The spirit of Christmas past will be recreated by lighting the inside of this lovely church with hundreds of candles.

This event has proved such a popular occasion that last Christmas the concert was packed to capacity.

The choir is led by musical director Jane Sturmheit with renowned organist Geoffrey Coffin.

Tickets for the concerts can be bought on the door or booked in advance by calling the ticket secretary on 01653 691589. Details can be found on the Events page of the choir’s website www.chanticleersingers.org.uk.