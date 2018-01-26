Chapter of great children’s events at Kikby Library

A magical afternoon is promised by the volunteers at Kirkbymoorside Library this Saturday (27 January) when they team up with Ryedale Book Festival to create some exciting events for young readers.

With events including an extended storytelling celebration of classic and contemporary fairy tales for young children, a fun interactive poetry workshop with Catharine Boddy, and a visit from AP Winter, the author of the popular fantasy adventure The Boy Who Went Magic, there is something in the programme for all ages.

Older children will be able to test their knowledge of fantasy fiction with the Magical Reading Quiz that will be running throughout the day.

Do you know which Harry Potter book features the basilisk; and can you name the elf lady from Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings?

Chris Dowie, from the library, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of children to the magical stories afternoon and are delighted to have two exciting authors coming to Kirkbymoorside.”

The programme starts at 1pm and finishes at 4pm.

Light refreshments will be included in the ticket price which is for each event, £2.50 per child (£5 for the whole afternoon) or you can buy a family ticket for £ 10 for a maximum of three children. Children under two years are free.

For more details visit www.ryedalebookfestival.com or Kirkby Library. Advanced tickets are available or you can pay on the door.