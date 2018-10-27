Charity’s glee as total shoots past £100,000

The Ryedale Special Families charity has celebrated its first milestone in the long fundraising campaign to buy a new home.

The charity was boosted by a donation of £73,750 from the Yorkshire Charity Clay Days which was held at Duncombe Park, Helmsley.

Chief officer Lisa Keenan received the cheque from Chris Blundell, co-chairman of the Yorkshire Charity Clay Days and James Cundall, Executive Committee member, at the Old Malton premises of Ryedale Special Families.

Following the cheque presentation, a delighted Miss Keenan was able to show Mr Blundell architectural plans for potential new premises, as the first step towards a new home.

The Malton-based charity, founded 20 years ago, provides a lifeline of support to more than 550 Ryedale families with children or young people who have disabilities, additional needs or illness, by providing advice, guidance, flexible care and a wide range of social and family activities.

Its current base in a two-storey terraced house in Old Malton is small with difficult access for those with limited mobility, no potential for developing new facilities to meet increasing needs, no large space for social gatherings, and very limited parking.

Miss Keenan said the donation from the Yorkshire Charity Clay Days meant that the first fundraising milestone of £100,000 has been reached, enabling Ryedale Special Families to start the search for suitable new premises.

She said: “We are over the moon to have received such a significant donation and want to thank all those who contributed to the Yorkshire Charity Clay Days. It signifies the start of a whole new era.”