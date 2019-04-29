Charity’s ‘Share your Sunshine’ appeal

Local charity Support for Carers is appealing for people to ‘Share your Sunshine’ this summer as part of its campaign to attract new volunteers to help combat loneliness and isolation amongst carers and older people living alone in the Scarborough area.

The charity will be holding a drop in on Thursday, May 9 between 10am and noon at Scarborough Library, where people can find out more about becoming a volunteer visitor.

The charity’s community development worker Sarah Lally-Marley said: “While everyone is busy planning their summer holidays and enjoying the warmer weather, we’re asking people to consider ‘sharing their sunshine’ by giving a small amount of their time, so carers and older people living alone can enjoy their summer too.”

Visit www.scarboroughsupportforcarers.org or call 01723 364808 for more information about the visiting service.