Check on neighbours message from police

Local police officers are trying to get a festive safety message across to the residents of Filey in the run-up to New Year.

Officers, PCSOs and volunteers from the Community Impact Team and Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be on duty over the next week or so, carrying out high-visibility patrols in the town.

They’re also asking residents to play their part in keeping everyone safe, by following crime prevention and home security advice, and checking on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

Inspector Andy Short, of Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Neighbourhood policing is a key part of what we do at North Yorkshire Police.

“Having our dedicated officers, PCSOs, volunteers, and local authority colleagues working in partnership with other agencies at the heart of our communities helps us support and keep people safe all year round.

“This is particularly important at this time of year, which can be a difficult time of year for those who may have little or no family support.

“We will be working hard to keep vulnerable people safe, and I know that the local community will come together and support them too.”