Cheer as 1,000th cask is filled at whisky distillery

The team at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is celebrating after filling the 1,000th cask of what will become Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky in 2019.

In April 2016, the Hunmanby-based distillery began making the spirit that has to mature for a minimum of three years before it can legally be called whisky.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a collaboration between farmer and brewer Tom Mellor and business partner David Thompson.

Director and co-founder, David Thompson said: “We’re really pleased with the way that the spirit is maturing and the support that we’ve had from customers and visitors to the distillery.

“Several of the 1,000 casks have been bought by people looking for a potential investment.

“We’re delighted that the cask offer has appealed to both whisky fans and families and groups of friends who buy in to our grain to glass uniqueness and who want to be a part of Spirit of Yorkshire as it makes history when its maturing malt matures to become Yorkshire’s first malt whisky next year.

“There’s still chance for people to buy into our cask offer as we have just released a limited number of first fill ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks.”