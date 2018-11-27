Chelsea Pensioner visits Scarborough after London move

A Scarborough man who has been given the prestigious honour of becoming a Chelsea Pensioner has returned back to the town.

Dave Hall made the move to the Royal Hospital, London, in September and has settled in to his new life there.

The father-of-three returned to Scarborough last week to visit his family and friends – and has been very busy catching up!

Talking about becoming a Chelsea Pensioner, the 78-year-old said: “I’m quite proud. There are only 300 in the world and I’m going to be one of them.” The Chelsea Pensioners are famous for their ceremonial scarlet coats and tricorn hats which Dave now proudly wears.

Originally from Middlesbrough, Dave has visited numerous countries during his 22 years in the army.

He and his wife visited Scarborough on their honeymoon in 1964 and the couple and their children later made the move back to the town, when he began work at GCHQ Scarborough in 1982.

Dave made the decision to apply to become a Chelsea Pensioner after he tragically lost his wife five years ago.

“I’ve been on my own since my wife died and I was OK at first but I don’t like being on my own. I don’t like coming home to an empty flat. A house isn’t a home when it’s empty,” Dave added.

Dave’s daughter, Gillian Grantham, said: “The whole family are immensely proud of Dad becoming a Chelsea Pensioner. We are sure he will be right at home with all the ex-Forces personnel.”