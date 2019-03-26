Cher tribute show Strong Enough comes to Scarborough YMCA Theatre - how to get tickets

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the global superstar and great female icon that is Cher when a tribute show comes to Scarborough YMCA.

Strong Enough features all of the classic hits including Turn Back Time, I Found Someone, Believe, Strong Enough, Gypsies Tramps and Thieves and many more.

This show will take you on a musical journey from the Dark Lady days , to the rocking 80s perm days and the celebration disco hits.

WATCH the trailer here

It features more than 25 hits, six decades of stardom and enough costume changes to cause a sequins shortage.

With full live band and dancers.

Strong Enough is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Friday November 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750 or tiny.cc/ymcatheatre