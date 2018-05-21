Chief executive of Scarborough Hospital's trust to step down

The head of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will retire from his role at the end of the month.

The trust - which runs hospitals in Scarborough, York and Bridlington - has announced today that Patrick Crowley will step down following 11 years in the role.

A trust spokesperson said: “Patrick has given most of his working life to the NHS and in particular to healthcare here in York and North Yorkshire and has led the Trust through some of the most significantly challenging times that the health service has faced.

“Above and beyond all else Patrick has distinguished himself as an advocate of the patient; throughout his career and particularly during times of pressure he has ensured that patient focus remains the priority of our Trust.

“He has championed the cause of the staff who work in the service and was proud to lead the trust to paying the Living Wage to its lowest paid staff in 2015, despite that being at a time of extreme economic distress in the service. Positive clinical and staff engagement at all levels has always been an important element of Patrick’s leadership approach at the Trust.

“We wish Patrick all the very best for the future and thank him for his many years of service, support and leadership. Patrick leaves the trust after a distinguished career in the service of both the people of York and North Yorkshire and our National Health Service.”

Patrick joined the Trust in 1991 and has held a number of Board level roles, including Director of Performance and Finance Director to which he was appointed in 2001.

He was appointed Chief Executive in 2007 having helped steer the Trust to Foundation Trust status in the same year.

He went on to lead the Trust to a number of significant achievements, including the merger of York and Scarborough Trusts in 2012. Under Patrick’s leadership, the Trust Board was awarded Board of the Year in 2012. He was voted by his CEO peers in the service as one of the Top 50 CEOs in 2014 and 2015.

Mike Proctor, Deputy Chief Executive, will assume the role of Chief Executive as the Trust begins the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive over the summer.