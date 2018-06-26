Child and two women rescued at Cayton Bay

Three body boarders, including an 11-year-old boy, were rescued by Cayton Bay RNLI after they were caught in a strong rip current.

The three body boarders were struggling against a 1.5m swell and a strong rip current which had separated the boy from two female adults.

Lifeguards dived into action on Sunday June 24 when senior lifeguard Andy Hogg noticed the trio in trouble.

RNLI lifeguards, Adam Haxby and Will Gibson, launched their paddle boards to rescue both adults and child within minutes.

They were approximately 200 metres out to sea but the lifeguards were able were able to secure the casualties to their boards and bring them back to shore.

All three were assessed and found to have no serious injuries and received after care from the RNLI lifeguards once they were safely brought to shore.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, Matt Jones, said: "The heatwave this weekend has obviously brought a lot of people to the beaches up and down the country, and with that the role of RNLI Lifeguards becomes even more important.

"We urge everybody wanting to enjoy the sun with their friends and families to visit a lifeguarded beach - this way we are always on hand if anybody gets into difficulty, or to simply give advice on how to stay safe in the water, for example to swim between the red and yellow flags."