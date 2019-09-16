Children and adults caught 'putting themselves in danger' in Scarborough's North Bay

Children and adults were caught 'putting themselves in danger' in Scarborough's North Bay.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked to reports of two children jumping into the rough seas from the sea wall next to the Sands development shortly before 6pm on Sunday. The police also attended.

A spokesperson from the team said: "On arrival several children and adults were putting themselves in danger, they were given appropriate safety advice and left soon after. Due to continued overtopping, the team closed Marine drive with the assistance of the police and council. Water rescue patrols were deployed to provide safety advice and assistance if required.

"Once the overtopping had reduced to safe levels, the team was stood down and the roads reopened.

"If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."