Children can create edible unicorns at walled garden

Helmsley Walled Garden is hosting a baking workshop for children this weekend.

Kids will be able to make and bake their own unicorn cup-cakes, biscuits and fruit shakes at a Just Bake Happy workshop led by Annabelle Robinson at the venue on Sunday 5 August from 10am to noon.

The fun workshop is aimed at children aged between 6 and 11 years old.

Children will create their own unicorn cakes in rainbow sponge alongside pink biscuit dough and strawberry, banana or raspberry fruit shake.

Participants learn about measuring, mixing and baking times and get the pleasure of eating something they’ve made.

Annabelle Robinson, owner of Just Bake Happy, said: “I’m delighted to be running a series of baking workshops in the beautiful surroundings of Helmsley Walled Garden.

“The idea of Bake Happy was inspired by my daughters’ love of baking. Now I run children’s cookery classes and baking workshops, showing children how to eat well and have fun in the kitchen.”

Visit www.helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk for further details about the event.