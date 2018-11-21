Children In Need cycle by determined Darcy

Darcy Truelove’s sponsored cycles for Children In Need never seem to be straight-forward.

For the third year, the 11-year-old was determined to get on her bike for the BBC charity and raise money.

Mum Alison said: “Three years ago we watched the rickshaw challenge and we were very touched by the determination of all the kids.”

Last year, Darcy’s efforts were hit by ice, strong winds and freezing temperatures.

This year, not even a puncture could stop her.

Darcy cycles from her home in Filey to St Martin’s School in Scarborough every year - but has stepped up the distance. Last year, she rode to school and back, and this time she decided to do one single journey and one return.

Last Monday’s one-way ride went to plan but Friday’s longer ride hit a stumbling block.

Alison said: “When we came out of school on Friday and got the bikes, one of them had a totally flat tyre.

“We pumped it up but halfway up the hill it was flat as a pancake again.

“I suggested walking, but she wouldn’t do that. I suggested calling it a day, but she wouldn’t do that.

“So she asked to get on my bike and I ran behind.

“She’s a good problem solver and she got on with it and did it and I am really proud of her resilience.”