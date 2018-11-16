Children's Grief Awareness Week - Scarborough group calls for your support

Scarborough, Coast & Ryedale Children’s Bereavement Forum is showing its support for Children’s Grief Awareness Week, which starts today, by raising awareness of bereaved children’s needs.

This year, the theme is #RememberWhen – encouraging families to share memories together of the person who has died.

Whether it’s a photo, a place, a meal, a joke or a story, children and young people are being given a chance to talk about their important person, and to find out more about them from friends and family.

Scarborough, Coast & Ryedale Children’s Bereavement Forum is a new group created to try to bring about the creation of effective, dedicated support for and child, regardless of age of

circumstances bereaved during their childhood.

They say: "Bereavement in childhood can be devastating for children and families. Parents and carers shouldn’t have to cope alone.

"Family, friends, colleagues, schools and the government all have a part to play in supporting them to support grieving children.

If you are interested in joining the group, they would like to hear from people who would like to contribute by volunteering time to help create a Trustee Board, are interested in applying to be trained to become a children’s group volunteer worker or are interested in fundraising.

One in 29 school age children in the UK have been bereaved of a parent or sibling – that’s around one in every classroom.

The Childhood Bereavement Network estimates that around 24,000 die each year nationally leaving dependent children.

In our area, the estimate is of between 190- 210 parents die leaving around 300 dependent children each year.

Call 07805 866917or find the Scarborough, Coast & Ryedale Children's Bereavement Forum on Facebook.