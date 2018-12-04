Children urged to enter ‘Don’t Be A Waster’ competition

Ryedale District Council is launching a new competition for local primary school children as part of a drive to highlight responsible dog ownership.

The competition forms part of the council’s Don’t be a Waster – Reduce, Reuse, Respect campaign which is currently highlighting dog fouling and responsible dog ownership.

The council’s team of community officers have been visiting primary schools to talk about the issue and have invited children submit their short stories, drawings, poems, photos or even videos about being a responsible dog owner.

Councillor Luke Ives, chairman of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee, said: “This competition is helping us spread the word about how we need to look after our environment for the next generation of dog owners.

“We’ve got some really great prizes to win from Ryedale Folk Museum, Linton’s Pet Shop, Fairfax Arms and the Talbot Hotel, whom we would like to thank for donating items and supporting the campaign.”

Entries (videos via We Transfer) should be emailed to the Community Team at communityteam@ryedale.gov.uk.

Schools who would like to find out more about the competition can contact Matthew Lishman, community officer on matthew.lishman@ryedale.gov.uk or by calling him on 01653 600666 extension 282.