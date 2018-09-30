Chocs away at new venue

One of Scarborough’s best-known independent businesses is all set for its grand opening.

Amelia’s Chocolate is opening her new premises at the former Scarborough Evening News offices in Aberdeen Walk on Saturday 13 October as part of National Chocolate Week.

The premises will include brand new aspects of the business, including cool artisan gelato, additional workshops, and the chance to enjoy some fabulous hot chocolate in the new Chocolate Cafe.

Business founder and owner Amelia Forrest, who started the business in 2011, said: “We are very excited at this new chapter.

“We are now in the position to move closer to the town centre and to a larger site so we can offer more to our customers, including more regular workshops and different chocolate-inspired products.”