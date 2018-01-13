Choir hits right notes at fundraising concert

The Chantons Choir recently joined homeowners and staff at McCarthy and Stone’s Alder View Court in Scarborough to raise the roof for the Royal Voluntary Service.

The Sing Your Heart Out event at the Retirement Living development on Newby Farm Road was one of a series of musical performances which are taking place up and down the country to raise funds for the older people’s charity.

In 1977, McCarthy and Stone opened its first retirement development, paving the way for the creation of an entirely new sector of the property market. To honour this milestone, the firm has partnered with Royal Voluntary Service with the aim of raising more than £130,000.

Camilla Tite, at Alder View Court, said: “Our Sing Your Heart Out event was a huge success. The choir was in fine voice and it was great to hear everyone joining in with a fantastic repertoire of festive favourites. It really was an uplifting afternoon and it was wonderful to be able to show our support for Royal Voluntary Service in this way.”

Pauline Watt, leader of The Chantons Choir, said: “Music can be a powerful force bringing a wide range of emotional and social benefits as well as being a lovely way to bring everyone together.

“The choir thoroughly enjoyed their performance.”