Chris’ award-winning play heads to theatre festival in Oz

A one-woman show about a young mum from Scarborough, produced last year by the Stephen Joseph Theatre and written by Scarborough playwright Christopher York, heads to Australia later this month.

It is a co-production with Tara Finney Productions and won the Holden Street Theatres’ Edinburgh Fringe Award 2018, which invites winning shows to headline the season at the Adelaide Fringe festival, the world’s largest fringe festival outside Edinburgh.

The show, set in Scarborough, will be performed at The Studio at Holden Street Theatres in Hindmarsh, Adelaide, from February 12 to 17 March.

Hard-hitting yet uplifting, Build a Rocket, written by Scarborough-born Chris and was first seen in July last year, first at the Latitude Festival and then in two ‘pay what you decide’ performances at the Stephen Jospeh Theatre.

It then took up residence at the Pleasance Courtyard in Edinburgh throughout the Fringe in August, where it gained eight four-star reviews. It returned to the Stephen Joseph for a week in early September.

It is directed by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s artistic director Paul Robinson, who sa id: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Build a Rocket has been recognised by this international award and has the opportunity to headline at the Holden Street Theatres during the brilliant Adelaide Fringe.”

The play tells the story of teenage single mum Yasmin, played by Serena Manteghi.