Chris to tackle 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

A Helmsley fireman who raised over £1,000 to help emergency responders injured during 9/11 is returning to New York to do his second charity stair climb.

Chris Lazenby will travel to America to take part in the fifth Annual New York City Memorial Stair Climb which takes place on International Fire Fighters day on Saturday (May 4), alongside 400 other first responders.

Last year Chris was the 10th highest fundraiser at the event, with sponsorship money going to The Ray Pfeifer Foundation, which assists injured and sick firefighters and police officers impacted by the events of 9/11.

This year money raised will go to A Soldiers Journey Home, to improve the life of veterans.

The challenge involves ascending the 80 floors of 3 World Trade Center, honouring the 23 NYPD, 37 PAPD and 343 FDNY killed on September 11th 2001. The climb is done in full fire kit, including breathing apparatus.

Each participant climbs in honour of a particular person who died at 9/11, carrying a lanyard with their image, name and position in the emergency services. In 2018 Chris walked twice for John Moran, Battalion Chief of Battalion 49, and Robert Evans, Engine 33.

Chris works as a retained firefighter for the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, but also owns Lazenby Visuals, a photography and picture framing business in Helmsley’s Walled Garden craft units.

Chris said: “Last year, I ascended the 80 floors in a little over 30 minutes. I was hoping for just under, so I’m already training harder this year.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Chris’ climb can go to https://climb.memorialstairclimb.com/fundraiser/1846095