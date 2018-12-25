ChrisFit Gym’s support for RNLI fund

A recent raffle for staff and customers at ChrisFit Gym and Studio raised £2,600 for Scarborough RNLI’s Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund.

Fund representative Donna Loveland went along to the gym’s Christmas party to say thank you. She said: “This will fund over 100 children through SwimSafe next August. That’s one whole day of educating people age 7-14 about the dangers of swimming in the sea and open water.”

Gym members, including owner Chris Makin, volunteered with the RNLI’s SwimSafe programme in August.