ChrisFit Gym’s support for RNLI fund

Fund representative Donna Loveland went to ChrisFit Gym Christmas party to say thank you.
Fund representative Donna Loveland went to ChrisFit Gym Christmas party to say thank you.

A recent raffle for staff and customers at ChrisFit Gym and Studio raised £2,600 for Scarborough RNLI’s Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund.

Fund representative Donna Loveland went along to the gym’s Christmas party to say thank you. She said: “This will fund over 100 children through SwimSafe next August. That’s one whole day of educating people age 7-14 about the dangers of swimming in the sea and open water.”

Gym members, including owner Chris Makin, volunteered with the RNLI’s SwimSafe programme in August.