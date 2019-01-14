Christopher Posada jailed for six years for assaulting two boys in the 1980s

A Malton man has been jailed sexually abusing two young boys around 30 years ago.

Christopher Posada, aged 47, was sentenced to six years in prison at Wood Green Crown Court on last month. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He had been found guilty of 10 counts of indecent assault of a child after a trial where the court heard that Posada - known as Chris Pope at the time of the abuse - targeted the two boys over a period in the 1980s.

Posada befriended them and would invite them round to his parents' house in Hackney where the abuse would take place. He also took the opportunity to sexually abuse them during games of hide and seek in a nearby churchyard.

The boys did not realise the other had been abused until one of them - then aged in his 30s - reported the matter to police in 2017.

Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command began an investigation and Posada was arrested but denied the abuse. However, as the investigation continued the second victim came forward to police. His allegations were put to Posada who again denied responsibility but he was subsequently charged.

Detective Constable Ben Lucas led the investigation - he said: "Christopher Posada is a predatory sexual offender who targeted two vulnerable young boys for his own gratification.

"Posada, a young man himself at the time of abuse, manipulated and controlled the boys, using his influence as an older boy to isolate and then abuse them.

"I would like to praise the courage of the two victims for supporting this case and I hope Posada's conviction can help them move on from the pain he has inflicted on them.

"It cannot be discounted that he abused other boys - I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have been abused by Christopher Posada, or Chris Pope as he was known, to contact police. Specially trained officers are here to support you."