Cinder Track: temporary restriction on motor vehicles after landslip

Motor vehicle access is being restricted on a section of the old Scarborough to Whitby railway line, just north of Ravenscar, due to a small landslip.

The temporary restriction of motor vehicles applies to the section of the track at OS grid reference NZ 962 024 and takes effect from today, Thursday 4 January.

Cinder Track

Scarborough Borough Council has been monitoring the landslip in recent weeks and because it still appears to be moving, albeit slowly, vehicle access is being restricted as a precautionary measure.

The vehicle restriction will be enforced with concrete blocks, which will be positioned just south of Stoupe Brow Road Bridge and just north of the access road to Stoupe Brow Farm. Pedestrian and bicycle access is being maintained along the track and ‘proceed with caution signs’ are positioned accordingly.

A council spokesperson added: "The council would like to stress that there is no risk to nearby properties or Stoupe Brow Road. It will continue to monitor the landslip and will consider options for remediating the area once the ground has settled."