Citizens Advice Help to Claim service is welcomed by MP

Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has welcomed Citizens Advice’s new Universal Support service called ‘Help to Claim’ which begins across the constituency this week.

Help to Claim offers free, confidential and impartial support for people who need advice or practical support making their Universal Credit (UC) applications and getting their first full correct payment on time.

People can get Help to Claim over the phone, online, or face-to-face through local Citizens Advice by fully trained staff.

Mr Hollinrake said “I am delighted that the Department of Work and Pensions is partnering with Citizens Advice to deliver this service.

“I know there have been some teething problems as the new system of Universal Credit is rolled out and I think this will make a huge difference to people who are unsure about how the system works or who are having difficulties.

“I would certainly encourage anyone in this situation to make use of this new service which replaces the existing Universal Support Model.

“There is an additional benefit from Help to Claim which is that it will also help signpost and connect claimants to other support services within Citizens Advice or through other trusted bodies where a need is identified.”

Mr Hollinrake has also taken up constituents’ concerns with ministers about problems relating to those who are paid on a four weekly rather than a monthly cycle.