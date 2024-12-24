Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gladiatorial combat, papal intrigue and classic crime and sci fi kick off the 2025 film season at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “This month we have a mix of classic masterpieces and bold, contemporary stories, ranging from historical epics to futuristic fantasies.

“For drama fans, we kick off with director Ridley Scott’s return to the arena with a new chapter in the legendary Gladiator saga. This gripping sequel expands the world of Roman politics, vengeance, and honour, ensuring audiences experience epic drama on a colossal scale.

“More drama with Conclave, based on Robert Harris's acclaimed novel. With intrigue and betrayal at its core, this film is a masterclass in suspense.

Paul Mescal stars in Gladiatior II

“This month’s World Cinema is All We Imagine as Light, a poetic and visually stunning exploration of humanity’s deepest fears and dreams and our monthly documentary is Soundtrack to a Coup d'État, a bold and imaginative film blending music and revolution, chronicling the power of art to ignite change.

“From timeless classics to groundbreaking contemporary cinema, it will be an exciting month.”

Wicked: the long-awaited film version of the hit musical stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. See if you can spot Matthew Koon, who played the title role in the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Christmas show, Aladdin!

Thursday January 2 at 1.15pm; Friday January 3 at 6.15pm; Saturday January 4 at 1.15pm and 6.15pm

The Tales of Hoffman has been included in the Stephen Joseph Theatre's film programme for January

Merchant Ivory: a documentary about the Merchant Ivory partnership, creators of films including A Room with a View, Howards End and the Remains of the Day, featuring interviews with James Ivory and close collaborators detailing and celebrating their experiences of being a part of the company.

Thursday January 2 at 7.45pm; Friday January 3 at 2.45pm

Gladiator II: man of the moment Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal don sword and sandals in the epic sequel to the 2000 original. After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum as a gladiator.

Monday January 6, Tuesday January 7, Wednesday January 8 at 7.15pm; Thursday January 9 January at 1.45pm

Up-and-coming chef Almut and recent divorcée Tobias find their lives changed forever when a chance encounter brings them together in We Live in Time - a decade-spanning romance

Watership Down (1978): an apocalyptic vision pushes a group of rabbits to abandon their warren in search of a new home in this landmark British animation.

Richard Adams’ timeless novel is brought brilliantly to life as Hazel, Fiver and Bigwig tackle the brutal realities of the rural world – and mankind’s devastating impact on it – as they lead their colony to the utopian Watership Down.

Thursday January 9 at 6.45pm; Friday January 10 at 1.45pm.

Conclave: When Cardinal Lawrence, Ralph Fiennes, is tasked with leading one of the world's most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.

Also stars Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati and Isabella Rosselini.

Friday January 10 at 7.45pm; Saturday January 11 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 13, Tuesday January 14 and Thursday January 16.

Royal Ballet and Opera: The Tales of Hoffman (sung in French with English subtitles): four women. Four curious love stories. Juan Diego Flórez leads a fantastic cast in Offenbach's dream-like opera.

Wednesday January 15 at 6.45pm

The Order: a series of bank robberies and car heists frightened communities in the Pacific Northwest.

Lone FBI agent Terry Husk, Jude Law, believes that the crimes were not the work of financially motivated criminals but rather a group of dangerous domestic terrorists.

Also stars Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan and Marc Maron.

Friday January 17 at 7.45pm; Saturday January 18 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 20, Tuesday January 21 and WednesdayJanuary 22 at 7.45pm.

All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam and Hindi with English subtitles): Prabha, Kani Kusruti, and Anu, Divya Prabha, are nurses living together in Mumbai. Straitlaced Prabha yearns for her husband who migrated to Germany soon after their marriage.

More outgoing, Anu is having a secret affair with a Muslim man. Last year, All We Imagine As Light was the first film from India to compete in the main competition since 1994, and won the Grand Prix.

Thursday January 23 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The Italian Job (1969, dementia-friendly screening): fresh out of prison, petty criminal Charlie Croker (Michael Caine) has the plans for the ultimate heist – a four-million-dollar bullion robbery from an armoured car in Turin – fall into his lap.

Friday January 24 at 1pm.

We Live in Time: up-and-coming chef Almut, Florence Pugh, and recent divorcée Tobias, Andrew Garfield, find their lives changed forever when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning romance.

Friday January 24 at 7.45pm; Saturday January 25 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 27 Tuesday January 28 at 7.45pm; Thursday January 30 at 1.45pm.

Soundtrack to a Coup d'État: jazz and decolonization are entwined in a historical documentary rewriting the Cold War episode that led musicians Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach to crash the UN Security Council in protest against the murder of Patrice Lumumba.

Wednesday January 29 at 7.15pm; Friday January 31 at 1.45pm

Moviedrome: Barbarella (1968): Jane Fonda is Barbarella, a 41st century astronaut sent to stop an evil scientist who threatens to unleash a powerful weapon upon the galaxy.

Also stars John Phillip Law, Anita Pallenberg, Milo O’Shea and David Hemmings. Moviedrome films are guilty pleasures and overlooked gems you'll wonder why you've never seen.

Each has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday 31 January at 7.45pm

Tickets films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); Exhibition on Screen films, £12; event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6, and carers go free.

To book, call the box office on 01723 370541, or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com