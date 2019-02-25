Classic rock show returns to Yorkshire stage

One of the UK’s most successful classic rock musicals, Vampires Rock Ghost Train, returns to Yorkshire.

Steve Steinman returns as Barron Von Rockula; the leader of a pack of vampires who seek shelter in an abandoned Ghost Train after their home, The Live and Let Die Club, is destroyed by a fire.

A tongue-in-cheek storyline, spellbinding cast and a show filled with fun, laughter and more than 30 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time, including Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and more.

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock is at Hull New Theatre on February 28 2020.

Book on 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.