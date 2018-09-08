Clay shoot hits £24,000 charity target

A charity clay shoot organised by The Dawnay Estates at Wykeham has raised more than £40,000, with proceeds split between Saint Catherine’s Hospice and the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Held earlier this year in the grounds of Wykeham Abbey, the clay shoot saw 46 teams take part. The shoot was followed by an auction which was the major contributor to the amount raised.

David Barrett, Dawnay Estates assistant agent, said: “We are delighted to have raised such a huge amount of money for our chosen charities this year. Saint Catherine’s Hospice and The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust are two charities that are very close to our hearts.”

Nicky Grunwell, fundraiser for Saint Catherine’s Hospice said: “We are thrilled that The Dawnay Estates chose to support us with this event. We are over the moon that we have received such a fantastic donation.”