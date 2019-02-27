Climate change activists urge people to join their protest as Scarborough Council sets its budget

Climate change activists in Scarborough are urging the public to join them at a demonstration outside the Town Hall on Friday.

As councillors prepare to set the budget for the next financial year, members of Extinction Rebellion will gather outside the building from 1pm to hold the council to its promise to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

A spokesperson from the group said: "Scientists have given us just over a decade to turn the climate crisis around to avoid catastrophic global warming. That's not time to argue about it and then act, it's time to act now!

"We know it, our kids know it, even the BBC seems to know it.

"Scarborough Council (and many others) have responded by declaring a climate emergency - as we asked them to. And that's great. But now they must act as if it's true.

"Please join us on Friday from 1pm to make SBC honour the resolution they passed in January."

