Cloughton and Burniston's 18th annual pantomime hits the stage tonight

Cloughton and Burniston’s 18th annual pantomime takes to the stage tonight for three nights, promising its usual blend of fun and family entertainment.

The village hall is hosting Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.

A spokesperson said: “Come with us in our fantasy land full of music, fun and laughter.

“Ali Baba must battle the greedy, evil Mustafa Leikh and his forty thieves, enabling him to buy the freedom of the beautiful Safiya.

“It’s a family show not to be missed.”

Tickets are available for tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7pm from: Station Tea Room - 01723 870896; Burniston Post Office - 01723 870484; Barbara Chambers - 01723 870666

Tickets are available on the door for Thursday night. The Saturday matinee is sold out.