Coach Tom Morgan hopes Scarborough Athletic players follow Tommy Taylor's example

Scarborough Athletic goalkeeping coach Tom Morgan feels that fellow custodian Tommy Taylor has been a leading light for the club this season.

And he is hoping that a number of the players take a leaf out of Taylor's book in the remaining few weeks of the campaign as they look to haul the club back into the play-offs.

Morgan will be one of the three senior players, including Michael Coulson and Dave Merris, who will be helping Steve Roberts after he took over as interim boss.

He said: "It has been hard losing Steve Kittrick and Chris Bolder, especially when a lot of the issues are because the players have under-performed this season.

"A few need to take a leaf out of Tommy's book and look at his dedication in training and around the club.

"He has come on leaps and bounds in the two years I have worked with him at this club and if he keeps on progressing then I'm sure that a few clubs from higher divisions will be having a look.

"His willingness to learn has been a big thing for me, over the years we have trained on a number of different parks around Leeds just to get a session in."

"Tommy has played well week in, week out, even when the results haven't been going our way, all you have to do is look at the amount of player of the month or man of the match awards he has won.

"We only have a few games left now and I'm hoping that during this period, some of Tommy's desire will rub off on a few of the other lads.

"As a group, there is so much ability in that squad, now we just have to get back to enjoying football again and I'm sure the rest will follow."