Coastguard called to assist two people cut off by the tide at Robin Hoods Bay

Whitby Coastguard were called out on Saturday morning in response to reports of two people cut off by the tide.

Humber Coastguard Operations Centre tasked the team to assist the casualties at Robin Hoods Bay at 1.44pm.

Upon arrival at the scene, Coastguards began a search of the area and liaised with the first informants. Coastguards were then able to pinpoint the location of the casualties as being at Dungeon Hole immediately to the North of Robin Hoods Bay.

Ravenscar Coastguard Team and Whitby RNLI's ILB were also assisted.

The RNLI's ILB decided that the best extrication method for the casualties was by ILB which brought them back to the slipway where members of the Coastguard Team were waiting.

Casualties were checked over by Coastguards and it was found that no further assistance was required. Some safety advice was also given regarding tide times.

A spokesperson from Whitby Coastguard said: "We hope that this incident underlines the importance of checking the weather and tidal conditions before you set out so that you can prepare accordingly. There are a wide variety of websites and mobile apps which can be used.

"Remember if you see anyone in trouble on the coast dial 999 and ask the Coastguard."