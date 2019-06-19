Coastguard called to injured fossil collector stranded on beach near Whitby

A fossil collector fell and injured himself on the rocky beach between Runswick and Kettleness.

Staithes Coastguards were called out on Tuesday [June 18] and six Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) searched the beach to locate the casualty.

Officers found the man stranded in boulders at the foot of the cliffs.

Keith Gregory, who was the Officer in Charge of the rescue, said: "Our officers located the casualty and started giving first aid for head and ankle injuries.

"The casualty was in a very awkward spot - completely surrounded by large boulders. We thought it would be unsafe to try to carry him across the rocks and beach to the waiting ambulance."

Rescue 912, the Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter was called, and the casualty was further treated on the beach by Rescue 912’s paramedic, then winched off the beach and flown to James Cook University Hospital where the helipad was manned by Coastguard Rescue Officers from Redcar.

After the rescue OIC Keith Gregory said: "It was a good rescue, with great teamwork between Staithes CROs and the crew of Rescue 912.

"Remember if you see anyone in trouble on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."