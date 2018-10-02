Coastguard rescue teams called to North Bay

This morning Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard rescue teams were called out to help a person in the water.

The teams were requested by police to help somebody in the water at North Bay, Scarborough.

A spokesperson from the Scarborough Coastguard Rescue Team said: "On arrival to the scene, police had managed to get the casualty out of the water and handed them over to paramedics to be checked over.

"The Coastguard team provided safety cover until all services had left the area."

If you see someone in difficulty anywhere on or near the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.