Coastguard rescue two people clinging onto cliff 100ft up Filey Brigg

Two people clinging onto a cliff 100ft up on Filey Brigg have been rescued.

On Wednesday afternoon Humber Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public reporting the situation.

A team from Filey quickly made their way to the cliff top and used a Coastguard protocol called immediate rope rescue to stabilise the first casualty and prevent a life threatening fall.

A second team arrived from Bridlington was called out and installed a second rope rescue setup to secure the second casualty.

Both were recovered unharmed to the cliff top.

Coastguard Area Commander Matthew Atkinson said: “This was a time critical technical cliff rescue executed quickly and precisely by those involved, well done.”

A coastguard helicopter from Humberside and Filey Lifeboat also attended.