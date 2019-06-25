Coastguard responds to five incidents in one week near Whitby

Staithes Coastguard have had a busy week as they responded to five incidents within a seven-day period.

Crews were tasked with a casualty who needed to be flown to hospital, a person in a dangerous position on a cliff edge, large rockfalls, a gentleman who became ill on-board a boat and a vessel lost in fog.

'For any incident on the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard'

On Tuesday June 18, the coastguard was called to assist a person who had fallen on the rocks between Runswick bay and Kettleness.

A spokesperson said: "Once a team had reached the casualty and administered Casualty Care, it was decided that the safest method of extrication would be by helicopter.

"On arrival of Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 912, team members assisted the Paramedic winchman to secure the casualty in a stretcher for winching back to the helicopter."

The team received reports of a person in a dangerous position near the cliff edge at Saltburn on Friday June 21.

When team members arrived on the scene, they located a person matching the description from the initial report and confirmed it was the same person.

The team noticed two further individuals that they were concerned about, team members were dispatched to offer safety advice.

On Sunday, the team investigated another incident at Saltburn involving a at Huntcliff.

Team members from Staithes and Redcar teams checked the foreshore as far as possible and also inspected the cliff top and paths to assess the amount of damage. Several fresh falls were located.

After the incident, the coastguard has issued advice as there are significant falls daily so the area does pose a "considerable risk."

"Members of the public are warned to stay away from the edge of the cliff and also to stay away from the base of the cliff."

Yesterday (Monday June 24), Staithes Coastguard was called to assist a casualty who had become ill whilst on aboard a local fishing charter boat.

Treatment was given by a local Doctor until the arrival of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Coastguard officers assisted with care and extrication from the boat and to the ambulance for onward transport to James Cook hospital.

The team were also called last night to assist in a search for a vessel lost in fog.

Also called to assist in this incident were Runswick RNLI and Redcar RNLI who located the vessel.

A spokesperson said: "Many thanks to the ever vigilant members of the public for reporting these incidents to us.

"Your help is always greatly appreciated, but please remember to keep yourself safe and never attempt to rescue someone yourself.

"For any incident on the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."