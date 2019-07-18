Coastguard team called out to search for missing person near Filey Emergency services were called out to search for a missing man. Filey Coastguard have been called out to search for a missing person in the Reighton area. The team were assisted by the RNLI who launched their inshore lifeboat to assist the search.The missing person has been located safe and well. Two vehicle crash on A64 - police ask motorists to avoid the area Team Thalia: Group set to skydive to send Thalia, 4, who is hoping for a heart transplant to Disneyland Paris