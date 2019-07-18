Coastguard team called out to search for missing person near Filey

Emergency services were called out to search for a missing man.
Filey Coastguard have been called out to search for a missing person in the Reighton area.

The team were assisted by the RNLI who launched their inshore lifeboat to assist the search.

The missing person has been located safe and well.