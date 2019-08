Three Coastguard teams were tasked to search for a dog that had fell down cliffs yesterday afternoon.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team, Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team and Filey Coastguard responded to the incident near the Blue Dolphin caravan park, Filey at around 5.30pm.

Teams deployed down cliff paths to the beach, where the dog was located and returned to the cliff top.

It was then taken by its owners to be check over by a vet.