Coastival tickets on sale now – in time for a Christmas gift

Organisers say tickets for the main events at February’s Coastival arts festival in Scarborough will make perfect last-minute Christmas gifts.

Coastival 2019 will be held between Friday February 22 and Sanday February 24 and will be the 10th anniversary of the festival.

It will be a feast of music, theatre, performance, art and exhibitions, attracting thousands of visitors from across the UK and beyond.

Tickets are available now for one of the main musical attractions, on Coastival Saturday, when an evening of great music at Scarborough Spa’s Ocean Room from 7pm includes headline act Smoove & Turrell, the popular Newcastle soul and funk band making a welcome return to the festival.

Another highlight will be the Sound of Scarborough concert, at the Ocean Room on the Friday evening from 7pm, when the best local bands will perform, ahead of the release of a vinyl album of great local music.

Movie-goers are in for a treat as Coastival serves up two fifties sci-fi classics, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Invasion of the Body Snatchers at 1pm and 3pm in the Spa Music Room on the Saturday.

Coastival Sunday offers the chance to see Scarborough on Film, a dip into historical footage from Yorkshire Film Archive at 1pm and 3.30pm, again in the Spa Music Room.

Tickets for all of these are now on sale from Scarborough Spa box office.

Elsewhere, Coastival 2019 will boast a world premiere, when acclaimed stage performer Belle Jones, presents High Land, at Woodend Gallery on Coastival Friday and Saturday. This spoken word piece explores what human beings are capable of when they are placed under extreme pressure – in this case being forced to flee their homes.

Among performance highlights will be a piece by Schwa called A Lark, in which this talented trio of musicians take classic poetry and set it to music for a celebration of our feathered friends. This original and unique piece will be performed at 8pm at Woodend on Coastival Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for these performances will go on sale in the new year.

In keeping with the 10th anniversary, the festival has the theme ‘The Greatest of Times’ and will include a celebration of past events as well as new music, theatre, performance and art. The full programme will be unveiled shortly.

Coastival director Kate Beard said: “The programme for Coastival 2019 is almost complete and we are delighted to announce that tickets for these key attractions are now on sale via the Spa, and will make excellent Christmas presents!

“We are delighted with the mix we have brought together for February’s festival, as it celebrates both the past successes of Coastival whilst also bringing new and exciting performances for our audience to enjoy.”

Scarborough Spa box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk