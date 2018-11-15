Coastliner bus driver nominated among best in the country

A local bus driver has been nominated among the best in the country.

Coastliner’s Adam Davies is one of only eight drivers in the UK who have been shortlisted in the Top National Bus Driver category of the UK Bus Awards.

Adam said: “I was first nominated by the company based on good commendation from passengers, the fact that I’m always on time and I never had any accidents.

“When I found out I had been shortlisted in the top eight I was really overwhelmed. It’s a great achievement for both myself and Coastliner.”

Adam covers the route from Scarborough to Leeds and is also the face of the 840 service which has recently been crowned Britain’s most scenic bus route.

He added: “Driving every day on such a beautiful route is a real joy. I love what I do and I’m a firm believer that if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Adam will take part in the finals of the UK Bus Awards on 20 November in London.