Cold and mainly dry with wintry showers predicted next Sunday

Here is the week-ahead weather predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton

There’s good news and bad news. It will be cold all week, but the evenings start to get lighter from Thursday onwards (shortest day on 21st, mornings get lighter from 29th). It will remain on the dry side for the next two weeks.

Monday 11 December: Cold, dry and fairly sunny. Severe frost again Monday night.

Tuesday 12 December: Cold, dry and fairly sunny.

Wednesday 13 December: Cloudy with patchy mainly light rain at times.

Thursday 14 December: Cold and mainly dry with sharp frost overnight.

Friday 15 December: Cold and windy. Dry with sunny spells.

Saturday 16 December: Cold and dry with sunny spells.

Sunday 17 December: Cold and cloudy with patchy sleet with snow over high ground.