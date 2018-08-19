College students a cut above after achieving 100% pass rate

Students at a specialist training college have achieved 100% pass rate this year.

Pupils at The Academy in Norton and Scarborough achieved the new technical qualifications in hairdressing, barbering, beauty therapy or make up artistry, with many students awarded a distinction grade in the practical element of the course.

Nathan Day and Philippa Wright, from Scarborough, studied barbering and achieved distinctions.

This year students passed a written exam, a practical assignment, and employer involvement unit.

The Academy works with more than 60 local employers to deliver the City and Guilds qualifications, with students enjoying work placements and apprenticeships in the hair, beauty and barbering industry in towns including Norton, Malton, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Driffield, Thirsk and Whitby.

Director Lindsay Burr MBE said: “Congratulations to all our hard working students, these technical qualifications test every aspect of our industry so these results are particularly strong.

“We are proud to work in partnership with schools and colleges to create opportunities for young people.

Nathan Day, holding his trophies, was placed at the AHT National Finals 2018.

“Particular thanks go to employers across the region who provide valuable work experience and apprenticeships.

“These results are an absolute credit to our fantastic team.”

Jasmine Lacey, from Scarborough, and Molly Spenceley, from Whitby, collect their results.