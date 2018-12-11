Collision on A64 between Malton and York sees suspected drink driver arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, after a collision in roadworks between Malton and York.

Just before midnight, overnight, police were called to a report of an incident on the A64, near Malton, in chich a car had driven into an area of roadworks, collided with a works vehicle, and driven off.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group located the vehicle a short time later, and a stinger was deployed on the A64 near the Hopgrove Roundabout to bring it safely to a stop.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident. He remains in custody while enquiries into the incident continues.

Throughout December, police will be out in force, carrying out stop checks at all times of the day and night, including early mornings to detect those who are still over the limit from the night before. They will also be targeting known offenders and key locations throughout the county.

If you see someone about to drink drive notify police immediately by dialling 999. If you have information about someone who you believe regularly drives after consuming alcohol or drugs, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to pass this information on to officers.