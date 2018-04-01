Colourful career with L’Oreal team

Rebecca Boothby, owner of Scarborough hair salon Signature Hair, has a colourful career ahead after landing a national team accolade.

Rebecca, who is the L’Oreal colour specialist at the salon, has become part of a innovation team for L’Oreal education.

She is one of just nine people chosen to be part of the project.

Rebecca said: “I completed a L’Oreal colour specialist degree last July at the L’Oreal Acamey in Leeds which took me three months to complete. In January I attended a L’Oreal colour Congress In London where I found out about the team.

“It’s a great privilege to be asked to join the innovation team. We has a team will be following all the latest trends and techniques, and showcasing these with our team leader Sophia Hilton.

“I can’t thank the company enough for this opportunity.”