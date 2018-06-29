Community of Scarborough to be united at Summer Social

Coast and Vale Community Action’s Totally Socially team is hosting events in Scarborough, as well as further afield, next month, to highlight the positive things happening in local communities.

Various events across the borough will all demonstrate the power of people pulling together.

Mel Bonney-Kane, Coast and Vale Community Action Chief Executive, said: “Our Totally Socially project encourages people to share that belief and CaVCA exists to help put ideas into action. ”

The Summer Social includes:

l The Big Brew and Banter with speakers from Sheffield co-operative Regather and Hawes Community Office. Regather runs venues, local food projects, a brewery and many other exciting projects.

Discuss what projects we need to create locally and a chance to network over lunch. It’s happening at The Street, Scarborough on Thursday July 12, from 10am to 1pm.

l The Street Garden Party and barbecue, a family-friendly event filled with food, music and games. A chance to meet the Totally Socially team and check out the great work that local group Growing Opportunities are doing in the garden to create a nature and people friendly space.

It is on Saturday 14 July from 1pm to 4pm.

l HUSH! (Silent Gig). Totally Socially and Studio 3 invite you to Scarborough’s first ever full-scale, silent gig – and it’s free.

Live music will be broadcast to 150 headphones, silent disco style. Artists confirmed so far: Chu Ma Shu, Lottie Holmes & The Sad Boys Club, Jesse Hutchinson. On at Scarborough Market Hall, Sunday July 22, 6pm to 9pm.