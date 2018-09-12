Community pays tribute to much-loved vicar

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved vicar who served the parish of Cayton with Eastfield for over ten years.

Rev Canon Michael D.B. Long died aged 86 on 29 August.

Rev Canon Long who passed away aged 86.

He was Vicar of Cayton with Eastfield from 1986 to 1998, Rural Dean of Scarborough and Chairman of the local Feed the Minds Committee.

His community paid him a tribute to honour his dedication to the parish.

In a letter, friend Michael Todd said: “He was a much loved and respected Parish Priest and came to Cayton with a wide experience of ministry in Whitby, Flamborough and further afield in Norfolk, Sheffield and Coventry.

“One story that demonstrates his commitment to his parishes, was when he was appointed vicar of three parishes in Norfolk. Being unable to live in all three parishes he bought a caravan and moved weekly so he could share the community life of each of his parishes.

“Canon Long retired in 1998, moving to York where he was asked to look after the parish of St Clements, which he transformed into a vibrant and successful parish.

“Following this he moved again, this time to St Andrew Trowse on the outskirts of Norwich where he again was a popular vicar.

“He finally retired to Cromer some three years ago, although even then he was a valuable part of the clergy team in a group of churches to the north of Cromer.

“He was a hard working clergyman of the old school and worked incessantly making long-lasting friends in many parts of the country.”

His funeral service will take place on 20 September at Holy Trinity Church, West Runton.