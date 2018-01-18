COMPETITION: Win Carl Fogarty tickets

The Scarborough News have teamed up with MJK Sports Events and The Scarborough Spa to offer our readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to see motorsport legend Carl Fogarty on Tuesday May 1.

Here’s your chance to hear from the man himself about his unbelievable career and his amazing achievements on and off the track.

Starting from the beginning all the way through to Carl’s retirement in 2000.

The evening will also take you through what Carl has achieved since retiring as a rider including being a team owner and winning the hit television show I’m A Celebrity (Get Me Out Of Here).

Tickets are on sale on Scarborough Spa’s website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa Box Office (01723 821888).

QUESTION:

In which year did Carl Fogarty retire?

HOW TO ENTER:

Email your answer, name and phone number to daniel.gregory@jpress.co.uk by Friday February 2 to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets.