Complaints over plan to use historic castle centre in Whitby as hotel, restaurant and wedding venue

A hearing is to be held into plans to use the historic Sneaton Castle Centre in Whitby as a hotel, restaurant and wedding venue following complaints from members of the public.

John Morley and Ashley Lyth have applied to Scarborough Council for a premises licence for the Castle Road venue which would see alcohol sold until 1am and also allow for live music and other events to be held on the site.

The licensable activities would take place both indoors and out according to the application.

The application will now go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Friday November 15 due to objections from members of the public.

A report, prepared for councilors, states: “The premises are described as a hotel, restaurant, function and events venue, to include civil wedding ceremonies.”

It adds that an unspecified number of objections were lodged with the council, ranging from “concerns over outdoor events and those in marquees due to noise” to parking, increased traffic and general drunkenness.

North Yorkshire Police has not objected.

The committee will meet next month to decide on the application from Mr Morley, who owns and runs the nearby The Stables at Cross Butts restaurant and accommodation in Guisborough Road.