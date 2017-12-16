Complementary to health

A local Complementary and Natural Healthcare Council practitioner has been recognised for her support in improving the nation’s public health.

Amanda Craven, who is based in Scarborough, was one of the many complementary practitioners recognised by The Royal Society for Public Health.

This recognition is one of the messages in a joint report released with the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care (PSA), which looks at the impact that the ‘untapped resource’ of practitioners on Accredited Registers could have on the nation’s public health.

Practitioners on accredited registers, the report said, have the potential to make a significant contribution to public health – one which, according to RSPH Chief Executive Shirley Cramer and PSA Chief Executive Harry Cayton, we can “ill afford to ignore”.